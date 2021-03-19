TMC Delegation To Meet EC In Delhi On March 19 For 'free & Fair' Polling In West Bengal

Amid a spike in political violence in poll-bound West Bengal, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress on Thursday filed a complaint before the Election Commission over BJP workers' alleged attack on TMC workers in Boyal and Sona Chura.

Moreover, the Trinamool Parliamentary delegation comprising Saugata Roy, Yashwant Sinha, Md Nadimul Haque, Pratima Mondal, and Mahua Moitra will also be meeting the EC officials on Friday noon in Delhi to discuss issues related to 'free and fair polling in West Bengal'.

A TMC delegation had earlier met the EC to lodge their complaint against an alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming 'a conspiracy to kill' the TMC Supremo. The ruling party also accused the EC of working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, TMC's allegations received a befitting response from the Commission as it issued a point-to-point rebuttal to the party's claims and criticised it for attempting to belittle the institution with 'repeated innuendos and averments.'

ECI denies Mamata was attacked

Moreover, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain listed the detailed report by the Special Observers in Bengal which noted how the CM was standing with the door open during the Nandigram rally (while the vehicle was still in motion), greeting the people when the alleged mishap took place. However, dissatisfied with the EC report, Mamata Banerjee blamed the independent body for having a 'bias' towards the saffron party and 'covering up' their actions.

The BJP-TMC battle is not new in Bengal and with the upcoming assembly polls, the incidents of violence have also been on the rise, with the latest being the CM herself alleging that she was attacked at Nandigram

Elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, with the first phase on March 27 and the last on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.