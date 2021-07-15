TMC Delegation Visits EC, Presses For Bypolls At Earliest As Countdown Begins For Mamata

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Thursday visited the office of the Election Commission of India to press them to conduct bypolls at the earliest in West Bengal. A delegation comprising TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kalyan Banerjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Derek O'Brien visited the Election Commission of India to appeal to the poll body to conduct bypolls in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, Derek O'Brien on Thursday had stated that the TMC delegation would demand bye-election for seven constituencies in West Bengal.

TMC delegation visits EC, demands bypolls at the earliest

This development assumes significance as party supremo Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her confidante turned rival Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram battle. Although she retained the CM post, Mamata Banerjee requires to get elected as MLA within a period of six months i.e. by November 4, to continue her reign as West Bengal CM.

The polls were cancelled in Jangipur and Samserganj following the death of RSP's Pradip Nandi and Congress' Rezaul Haque respectively due to COVID. Two other seats are currently vacant due to the deaths of Gosaba MLA Jayanta Naskar and Khardaha MLA Kajal Sinha after winning the 2021 Assembly elections. The other vacancies were created when the winning BJP candidates from Dinhata and Santipur - Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar - chose to retain their Lok Sabha seats.

Mamata Banerjee moves HC against Nandigram loss

CM Mamata Banerjee moved the Calcutta High Court on June 17 to challenge her loss to Suvendu Adhikari who is now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly. Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1737 votes. The Chief Minister has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practices as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on CM Mamata Banerjee, who had appealed to remove Justice Kaushik Chanda from hearing her case. Banerjee's counsel sought transfer of the case from Justice Kaushik Chanda's bench citing bias as they claimed that Justice Chanda was often seen with BJP leaders. Following the petition, Justice Kaushik Chanda recused himself while also imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioner. On the other hand, Suvendu Adhikari has moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the transfer of the Nandigram election case from Calcutta HC to any other High Court.