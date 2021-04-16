TMC Demands Clubbing Of Remaining Phases Of Polling At EC All-party Meet, Hits Out At BJP

After an all-party meet with the Election Commission on Friday morning, the Trinamool Congress said that it reiterated the demand for clubbing the remaining three phases of polling in the meet. Citing the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the TMC said that it has urged the poll body to do away with the remaining three phases of polling. The fifth phase of polling is set to be conducted on April 17 while the subsequent phases will be conducted on April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

"Thinking about the people's lives we tried to convene EC of clubbing 3 phases into one. This will help us in saving people's lives. We earlier said that when all the states elections were conducted in either 3 phases or just one, why were 8 phases scheduled for Bengal? We had said earlier as well that due to COVID, the number phases should be reduced," the TMC delegation said after the all-party meeting with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Derek O'Brien hit out at Opposition BJP for making their stand clear on the conduct of polling. Asserting that the TMC wants remaining polling to be held in a single phase, O'Brien said that the BJP needs to make their 'position clear'.

TMC's position is clear, we want remaining elections to be held in one phase. I request BJP to make their position clear. Do they agree with us that politics is a second priority, first is handling the COVID19 pandemic?: TMC leader Derek O'Brien pic.twitter.com/SqPOUBMUt3 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

'Will follow EC orders': BJP

On the other hand, addressing the media after the EC all-party meet, the BJP said that it was just a 'consultative meeting' and that the party will follow orders issued by the poll body. "We've advised EC to balance the need for a robust democratic culture with safety norms. It is up to the EC to tell us what exactly political parties must do. We've assured them that we'll adhere to protocols. We gave our suggestions to EC. Will follow all the orders given by EC," BJP's Swapan Dasgupta said after the meeting.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court directed the district administration and the state Chief Electoral Officer to take necessary measures to ensure that the health protocols laid down by the poll panel are strictly maintained by political parties. On Wednesday, West Bengal reported 5,892 Covid-positive cases – the highest single-day spike so far – and 24 deaths.

The Election Commission on Thursday has clarified that it has no intention of clubbing the remaining phases of polling. Last week, the EC had warned all political parties that it will not hesitate to ban rallies and they fail to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Despite the COVID-19 surge across the country, election gatherings have been witnessing a mass gathering of people with no social distancing. Meanwhile, the EC has conducted a video conference with all the district magistrates and the SPs of the poll-bound districts, asking them to speak to the district-level leaders and maintain the Covid protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. If the political parties don't abide by the rules the district administration has the authority to stop the rallies if needed.

Election candidates test COVID positive

At least five candidates of different parties contesting the ongoing assembly election in West Bengal have tested positive for COVID-19, a health department official said on Friday. Out of the five candidates who tested positive, three are from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and one each from the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said. RSP's Jangipur candidate, 73-year-old Pradip Kumar Nandi, tested positive on Wednesday and is now in home isolation, the official said. BJP'S candidate for Matigara-Naxalbari seat Anandamay Barman (38), TMC's Goalpokhar nominee Mohmmed Ghulam Rabbani, Tapan candidate Kalpana Kisku, and Jalpaiguri candidate Dr. Pradip Kumar Barma have tested COVID-19 positive, the health official said.