TMC Demands Complete Exemption Of Tax On COVID Items After Finance Minister's Briefing

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, announced that Tax will be reduced on COVID-relief supplies, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress demanded full exemption of the taxes posed on COVID-related items.

TMC during a press conference criticized the Centre for spending a huge amount of money on PM Modi's aircraft but imposing a 12% Tax on COVID ambulance.

TMC in a press conference stated, "Today after Finance Minister's Press Conference we got to know that they have provided some relief regarding tax on COVID related items but still it is not enough. 12% GST on COVID amublances. Centre spending money on PM's aircraft to travel places but can not cut tax on COVID items. We demand complete exemption on covid related equipment and medicines."

Sitharaman announces Tax reduction on COVID- relief supplies

The Goods and Services Tax Council, under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday reduced the tax rates on essential COVID-related supplies and exempted critical medicines for treating the black fungus infection from the GST. The news comes as a major relief to people battling the Coronavirus pandemic. The council further informed that tax reduction on COVID-relief supplies will be valid till September 30. The measure could be further extended upon reaching the deadline based on the situation.

GST Rate Cuts On COVID-19 Medicines:

No tax will be levied on drugs like Tocilizumab and Amphotericin B, which are used to treat mucormycosis - a fungal disease that affects Coronavirus patients.

GST rates on anti-coagulants like heparin as well as Remdesivir - a drug for treating COVID-19, have been reduced from 12% to 5%

The tax rate on any other drug recommended by the health ministry and for COVID-19 treatment is also reduced from 12% to 5%.

