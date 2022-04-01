TMC Demands EC Action Against BJP's Asansol Candidate Agnimitra Paul Over 'hate Speeches'

After its MLA Narendranath Chakraborty was barred from campaigning in the Asansol by-election for a week, TMC complained against BJP's candidate Agnimitra Paul. A fashion designer by profession, Paul had defeated TMC's Sayani Ghosh from Asansol Dakshin in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls.

In a letter addressed to WB's Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh accused her of delivering hate speeches during the election campaign. For instance, he claimed that Paul had incited her supporters to attack her opponents after offering prayers at the Maa Ghagarpuri temple on March 19.

Ghosh quoted her as saying, "Retaliation for an attack can only be an attack, ...response for an attack cannot be a namaskar...response for an attack cannot be a hug...retaliation for an attack can only be an attack".

According to her, this was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct as she gave a "hate speech" from a place of worship. Moreover, he asserted that she was liable to be punished under Sections 153, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kunal Ghosh also accused Paul of delivering a hate speech against TMC during a press conference near the Burnpur area on March 29. Therefore, he called upon the EC to initiate criminal proceedings against the Asansol Dakshin MLA for violating sections of the IPC and the Model Code of Conduct.

Ghosh also urged the poll body to ensure that she is restrained from repeating such violations in the future, besides ensuring a free and fearless environment in the Asansol constituency.

Here is TMC's complaint letter:

Campaign ban on TMC MLA

A day earlier, the EC prohibited Pandabeswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from holding any public meetings, public processions, roadshows and interviews in connection with the by-election from 10 a.m. on March 30 till 8 p.m. on April 6.

The TMC legislator came under fire on Thursday as he was heard telling TMC workers to intimidate hardcore BJP workers in order to prevent them from voting in the polls. Maintaining that the TMC MLA's remarks have the potential to interfere with the free exercise of the voting rights of electors, the poll body censured him for violating provisions of the MCC and other laws.