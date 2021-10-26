Accusing Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant of corruption, TMC on Monday, cited ex-Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik who has claimed that 'Sawant-led government is corrupt in every sphere'. Demanding Sawant's resignation, Trinamool has demanded a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the alleged corruption. AAP has also demanded the same. TMC eyes to dethrone BJP from Goa in the upcoming state polls in February 2022.

TMC & AAP: 'Dr. Sawant must resign'

On behalf all Goans, we demand-



- High-level Judicial Enquiry by a retired SC Judge to look into the alleged corruption

- Resignation of the CM to facilitate a free and fair investigation #SawantMustResign — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 25, 2021

We demand:

👉 Resignation of Goa CM in 24 hrs.

👉Judicial enquiry by SC judge into corruption & loot made by Sawant Govt.

👉 PM sack CM indulging in corruption.

We assure people of Goa , AAP Govt will investigate all cases of corruption & punish guilty. pic.twitter.com/RsAGn7GzeZ — Aam Aadmi Party Goa (@AAPGoa) October 25, 2021

In an interview to a TV news channel, Malik said, "When the lockdown was imposed, Goa govt had shut all essential shops to saying that they would serve good door-to-door, which was impossible. People from Congress also complained to me and I took cognizance and informed PM Modi. They (Centre) asked the govt only, who was doing it. Mining trucks that passed from near the airport spread Corona. I told them to stop it, but they didn't. That is why Corona spread."

Malik & BJP

Malik was dogged with controversies since 2018 when he dissolved the Jammu-Kashmir assembly citing extensive horse-trading, the impossibility of forming a stable government after BJP pulled out of the Mehbooba Mufti government. Later, he oversaw the bifurcation of J&K and the revocation of Article 370. But he was later transferred to Goa as the Governor, while Girish Chandra Murmu took his place. In Goa too, Malik ran into trouble after criticising the Pramod Sawant govt and was transferred to Meghalaya as Governor on 18 August, 2020.

TMC's Goa campaign

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to tour Goa from October 28 to November 1 to boost Trinamool's campaign in the island state. In a bid to expand its presence outside West Bengal, TMC is laser-focused on making inroads into Tripura and Goa, aiming to replace Congress as the main Opposition. With the inclusion of top Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, TMC is poised give a tough fight to BJP and an emerging AAP.