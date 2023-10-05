TMC Demonstration Outside Raj Bhavan To Continue Till Bengal Governor Meets Us: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, leading a protest march to Raj Bhavan against the Centre's withholding of funds to the state, on Thursday said the party will continue with its demonstration outside the Governor's residence until CV Ananda Bose meets the delegation.

Banerjee said the sit-in will continue in a staggered manner, offering brief relief at night, and extending from 11am to 9pm every day. However, the TMC national general secretary has decided to stay put at the site even at night.

"We had requested a meeting with the governor, but he did not grant us an audience. He has gone to North Bengal. He is behaving as if we are bonded labourers. Today, we have come here and we will not end this demonstration until he meets us. Today, our sit-in will continue until 9pm and will resume at 11 am on Friday," he said while addressing the gathering.

Led by Banerjee, TMC workers marched to Raj Bhavan on Thursday to protest the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre. The party workers reached the Governor’s House hours after Bose left to visit flood-affected areas in North Bengal.

The party workers brought traffic to a standstill in the heart of the bustling metropolis. Many of them sat in a 'dharna' in front of the impressive British-era building, continuing the party's agitation well into the evening.