TMC Did `800 Times Better' Than Cong, BJP In Goa In Initial Attempt: Kirti Azad

Trinamool Congress Party's (TMC) Goa in-charge Kirti Azad on Tuesday said that for a newcomer, the party's electoral performance in the coastal state was much better than that of Congress and the BJP in a similar situation. The Mamata Banerjee-led party, which contested the recent Goa Legislative Assembly elections in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, failed to open its account.

Azad, who recently took over the responsibility of the TMC in the coastal state, said the BJP and Congress had not got even one per cent vote share when they contested polls in Goa initially, while the TMC won 8.7 per cent of votes. “Compared to what the BJP did in the first three elections and Congress in the first four elections, we had done 800 times better,” the cricketer-turned-politician told reporters here. “Rome was not built in a day, but the TMC will form a government in the next five years, when next elections come," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)