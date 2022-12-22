TMC Distances From Kirti Azad's Remark On PM Modi's Traditional Attire, Condemns It

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday distanced itself from its leader Kirti Azad's statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's traditional attire. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the TMC affirmed that 'the party upholds India's diversity & respects the vibrant culture of our nation'.

'Strongly condemn it...'

Kirti Azad had shared an image comparing PM Modi's traditional tribal attire that the Prime Minister wore during the Meghalaya visit with a female model's dress and made an objectionable remark against the PM by calling him "priest of fashion."

"Proudly, we celebrate the ethnic traditions of diverse people and strive to empower them. We do not support @KirtiAzaad’s comments & strongly condemn it. His remarks do not reflect the party's views," the Mamata Banerjee-led party said on the microblogging site.

TMC faces BJP's ire

Speaking to Republic, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The attire worn by the Prime Minister during the Meghalaya visit is a very traditional attire which holds much pride among the people of the tribal community, particularly Meghalaya and northeast. To mock this, just because you hate one person, you start hating the entire culture of the northeast, the entire tribal community of the northeast."

"We have just two questions: Does Mamata Banerjee endorse this kind of statement made by Kirti Azad? If she does not support it, what action she take on Kirti Azad?" Poonawalla said. Adding further he stated that the culture of the northeast is to be celebrated but the TMC leader is mocking it. The saffron party leader urged Scheduled Tribe Commission to take action on this matter.