TMC Distances Itself From Mahua Moitra's Comments On 'Kaali', Calls It 'personal Opinion'

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra stirred controversy over her alleged controversial statement on Goddess Kaali, the party on Wednesday distanced itself from the Parliamenterian's remarks and said it does not endorse such opinion.

"The statement made by Mahua Moitra is her personal opinion. The party does not endorse such an opinion or statement. TMC has already condemned the way the statement was made. At the same time, the party feels the way goddess Maa Kali is depicted in a poster outside India smoking a cigarette is deplorable," Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said in a press conference.

Moitra on Tuesday kicked up a controversy with her remarks that she has every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess", as each person has the right to worship God and goddess in his or her own unique way.

The TMC MP was asked for her reaction to the latest fury over a film poster that depicted a woman dressed as a Goddess Kali smoking and holding a pride flag.

FIR against Mahua Moitra in Bhopal; complaint in Bengal

BJP media cell convener Jiten Chatterjee has lodged a complaint against the TMC Lok Sabha MP at the Andal police station in Durgapur over her alleged controversial statement on Goddess Kali. An FIR has also been registered against her for hurting religious sentiments in Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar sought suspension of Moitra by Mamata Banerjee's party and strict action against her.

"TMC can't detach itself from comments of Mahua Moitra. If TMC actually doesn't endorse it, they should take action - they should either expel her or suspend her from the party for a few days," said Sukanta Majumdar. Earlier in the day, BJP's Mahila Morcha also staged a demonstration and demanded the arrest of the TMC leader.

Meanwhile, Moitra said that she is a Kali worshipper and is not afraid of anything. She stated that truth does not need backup forces.

"Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces," she tweeted.