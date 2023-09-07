'TMC Distorting History': BJP Censures Mamata For Neglecting Bengal Day On June 20

Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making a devious attempt to distort the state's history by bringing a resolution in the Legislative Assembly that refuses to recognise the historical events that led to the formation of the State of West Bengal on June 20, 1947.

Leader of Opposition and BJP heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari said that he, along with 60 other MLAs, will march on to the Raj Bhawan at around 3 pm from the Vidhan Sabha in order to submit a Memorandum to the Governor of West Bengal at 3.30 pm against the attempts made by the state government to contort the history of Bengal.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party will vehemently oppose the State government's ill-willed motive to erase the contribution of Bharat Kesari Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee & disregard the historical facts which necessitated the formation of the State of West Bengal, in order to create a Homeland for the Bengali Hindus."

While remarking on TMC's decision to bring a resolution in the Bengal State Assembly to do away with the Bangla Diwas on June 20, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "Mamata Banerjee has a history of changing history. But we are not going to accept her history. June 20 is Bengal Diwas and we will stick to it."

Mamata to observe April 15 as Bengal Day

While urging the Assembly members to support the resolution, Banerjee announced that Bengal will observe April 15 as the state's Foundation Day, regardless of approval from the Governor. On April 15, Bengali New Year is celebrated every year. Standing firm on the resolution opposing Bengal Foundation Day on June 20, the chief minister said that the was not established on that day in 1947. She added that TMC supports the proposal to make Rabindranath Tagore''s 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol' Bengal's state song.

In a letter to Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose earlier in August, the chief minister had said that the pain and trauma of partition were such that the people of West Bengal have never commemorated any day as 'Foundation Day' since India's Independence. Amid her objection, the State Foundation Day was observed in the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and in various other states on June 20 this year. In the state Assembly, Banerjee asserted that she has requested the Governor not to celebrate June 20 as Bengal Day.