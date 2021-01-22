TMC Ex-min Rajib Banerjee Laments 'attacks On Him By Party'; May Join BJP On Jan 30

A choked Rajib Banerjee addressed the media on Friday, after quitting from Mamata Banerjee's cabinet as state Forest minister - being the latest big exit from Mamata's cabinet. Claiming that he was not being able to work for the 'people of Bengal' and that he was being attacked personally in Trinamool, Banerjee said that hence he had taken this decision. Holding back tears, Banerjee thanked CM Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity before answering no questions of the media. West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021.

Rajib: "None of my aspirations are realised"

"I have always tried to work for the people of Bengal. If I am limited to one office it is not right and I learnt from TV channels about being removed from one post. None of my aspirations are being realised and hence I am resigning from my cabinet post. But In the last few months, it was a direct attack on me from the Party members which is unbearable, at last I decide to speak to the people who voted for me. I wish to do more work for Bengal. I won't make personal comments, I thank CM Mamata for this opportunity," said Rajib Banerjee in a choked voice.

Reacting to his quitting, BJP West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayawargiya said, "I am not at all shocked after his resignation. Many more resignations are going to come. Many TMC leaders are feeling suffocation." Meanwhile, TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari proclaimed, "State needs change, I am sure Rajib ji will come to BJP and we both will fight." Sources have said that Rajib Banerjee will join BJP on January 30.

Rajib Banerjee miffed

Previously, prior to Suvendu's exit, Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress. Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress, he has skipped several cabinet meetings and was incommunicado even as TMC leaders tried contacting him. He also attended a meeting held by Suvendu Adhikari and other rebels before they quit Trinamool. The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post.

