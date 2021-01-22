TMC Expels Bally MLA Baishali Dalmiya From The Party 2 Weeks After She Exposed Rot Within

Two weeks after Bally MLA Baishali exposed the rot within TMC in an interview with Republic TV, it expelled her from the party for "anti-party activities". This assumes significance as many TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Arindam Bhattacharya and other MLAs have expressed disenchantment with the party and jumped ship to BJP in the lead-up to the West Bengal Assembly polls. Reacting to this development, BJP's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya opined that this was bound to happen owing to the arrogance of the TMC government. He observed that any person speaking up for inner-party democracy in TMC was being punished.

BJP's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya remarked, "When there is an arrogant government that has feudal thoughts, you have to face the consequences if you make comments about the government. Baishali Dalmiya expected from her party leaders that there should be democracy and people should be heard. She got punished for this. Because when an arrogant person is in power, he cannot listen to the truth. This was on expected lines."

Read: WB Guv Dhankhar To Unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Portrait; CM Mamata Also Invited

West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MLA Baishali Dalmiya has been expelled from the party. — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Interview with Republic TV

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on January 6 in the aftermath of Laxmi Ratan Shukla's resignation from the WB Council of Ministers, Dalmiya claimed that some elements wanted to finish TMC from within. Expressing dismay over Shukla's decision, she attributed his unhappiness to a few leaders at the local level. Moreover, the daughter of former BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya opined that the exodus of leaders would pose a big challenge for TMC ahead of the 2021 WB Assembly polls. On this occasion, she made it clear that there was no point remaining in the government if the people's issues are not being addressed.

Baishali Dalmiya opined, "There are back biters, backstabbers and silent killers who are trying to finish the party from within. I want to pinpoint and remove such people. I was stunned yesterday that former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla had to leave despite working for the party. While I am observing that many people are leaving the party in the last few days, I know Laxmi for many years. We have worked together. If people continue to leave like this, it will be a huge problem ahead of the 2021 election. Leaders are unhappy because of two-four persons."

Taking a dig at the TMC government's functioning, the Bally MLA added, "We are being the voice as this problem should be solved. Most importantly, the public should be served. We are in the government for the people. If we can't work for the people, it is useless to remain in the government."

Read: Mamata's Cabinet Minister Rajib Banerjee Resigns From Post Days After Dissent; BJP Elated