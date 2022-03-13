TMC Fields Shatrughan Sinha For Lok Sabha By-elections & Babul Supriyo For Bengal By-poll

Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and singer Babul Supriyo will be contesting the upcoming by-elections in West Bengal on the Trinamool Congress ticket, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday. While Sinha will fight the Lok Sabha by-polls from Asansol, Supriyo will contest Assembly by-election from Ballygunge, she said.

Byelections for the Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seat are set to take place on April 12 and the results will be declared on April 16.

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol," Mamata Banerjee tweeted. "Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge," she added.

Bypoll in Ballygunge Assembly became necessary after the demise of TMC MLA Subrata Mukherjee. He died on November 4 last year while undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital. Mukherjee was a key minister in CM Mamata's cabinet and held several portfolios including the Panchayat department.

Babul Supriyo resigns as BJP MP from Asansol

On the other hand, the Asansol parliamentary seat fell vacant after the resignation of former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who defected to the TMC in September 2021. He quit the post weeks after being dropped as a minister in a Cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, 76-year-old actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been fielded from Asansol on TMC's ticket. Sinha used to be a BJP leader but quit and joined Congress ahead of the 2019 General elections. He however lost from his stronghold - Patna Sahib in Bihar to BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.

On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the bypolls in Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will take place on April 12. The counting of the votes will be held on April 16.