TMC Forms New Exec Committee As Mamata Takes Control; Derek O'Brien & Saugata Roy Dropped

In a major development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken complete charge of the Trinamool Congress amidst an alleged internal party feud. In the emergency meeting convened of the party's top officials at her residence on Saturday, it was decided to form a new National Committee of the party, consisting of 20 members. Apart from this, no other position exists in TMC. Notably, senior Trinamool leaders Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy are not a part of the new executive.

TMC removes all existing positions; Mamata takes complete charge

Mamata Banerjee also decided to remove all the existing positions before today's meet. The meeting was reportedly attended by six senior leaders- national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, party's president Subrata Bakshi, and ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

This comes after a Friday on which leaders considered to be close to party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter to advocate the "one person one post" policy, according to which a member of the party should be allowed to hold just one position.

A section of the old guard, including Hakim, termed the move as a violation of party discipline. This comes against the backdrop of the perceived power struggle in the party and apparent differences between the generation-next leaders and the old-timers.

Hakim, who is the state housing and transport minister as well as the city mayor, said the party does not endorse any such theory, and some leaders have given out misleading posts.

A day earlier, Prashant Kishor-led I-PAC unfollowed Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress on Twitter. However, the political consultancy firm continued to follow Abhishek Banerjee. After giving a staunch message, advising TMC to look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being “allegedly (mis)used”, the platform again followed Mamata.