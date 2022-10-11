TMC Fumes As BJP Goes On Offensive Over Mominpur Violence; Lambasts 'vulture Politics'

As BJP went on the offensive over the Mominpur violence on Monday, TMC hit out at the JP Nadda-led party for allegedly indulging in 'vulture politics'. Speaking to the media, TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh contended that BJP should take care of the law and order situation in the states where it is in power. While conceding that violence took place despite the police and administration taking all efforts, he stressed that the situation is under control now. Ghosh also questioned the need to deploy the central forces in West Bengal.

TMC's Kunal Ghosh stated, "BJP is doing vulture politics...police & administration did everything required. BJP is provoking & trying to give colour to it. No clashes should take place ideally, but they happened; now it's under control."

BJP delegation meets Governor

In the wee hours of Monday, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded the deployment of central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence. Addressing letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and WB Governor La Ganesan, he contended that the CRPF will ensure that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire. Maintaining that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is unable to control law and order, Adhikari also claimed that some miscreants have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari remarked, "The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti-socials. The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district. At that time, the violence spread across West Bengal, especially in the Nadia and Murshidabad districts."

Later in the day, a BJP delegation staged a protest march from the state Assembly to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to meet the WB Governor. They put forth 5 demands in front of him- immediate deployment of Central forces, formation of a high-level committee comprising Central government officials to investigate the incident, an audit report on the loss of property, formation of a team under the supervision of a retired judge of the High Court or Supreme Court to assess the amount of compensation the Mamata Banerjee-led government must pay and an NIA probe. Meanwhile, WB BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was detained by the police.