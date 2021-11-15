Fuming at BJP, Trinamool Congress on Sunday, claimed that BJP MLA Surajit Datta was egging party workers to attack TMC workers wherever they see. Sharing a video of Datta's speech, TMC urged the Tripura police and Election Commission (EC) take note of the threat issued in CM Biplab Deb's presence. Tripura goes to polls in 2023.

TMC cries foul at BJP minister's threat

In the video, Datta is heard saying, "Do not allow any ground to TMC candidates (for municipal polls). Show no courtesy or mercy". Enraged at the MLA's open threat, TMC MP Sushmita Dev demanded his arrest while spokesperson Kunal Ghosh pointed out that Datta had violated a Supreme Court directive and was threatening TMC.

Hon'ble Supreme Court and @ECISVEEP, please note that a sitting @BJP4Tripura MLA has threatened @AITCofficial workers & leaders IN THE PRESENCE OF CM @BjpBiplab who remained SILENT throughout such horrendous comments! pic.twitter.com/0b2z6kBsID — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) November 14, 2021

Supreme Court: Ensure free and fair local polls

On Thursday, the SC-bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath ordered the Tripura government to ensure that no political party is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law, and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner, in upcoming local polls. The court also ordered the Tripura govt to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken to ensure the same. Polls to 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats are scheduled on November 25.

TMC members have often alleged attacks by BJP leaders with the latest target being Sushmita Dev whose car was vandalised in Agartala during campaigning for the civic bodies' elections there. TMC has also alleged that due to violence, threats, and pressure by the ruling BJP leaders and their aides, many of their candidates could not file nominations or were forced to withdraw candidatures after submissions in the civic polls. The BJP has refuted the allegations.

TMC eyes Tripura re-entry with Mukul Roy's return

Since the return of veteran Mukul Roy's return to TMC, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been eyeing to make inroads into Tripura yet again. Roy, who had been instrumental in bringing six Congress MLAs to TMC and later to BJP in Tripura in 2016, has allegedly reached out to the rebel MLAs in BJP in June and spearheaded luring Sushmita Dev's entry into TMC. Reports state many MLAs have been disgruntled with CM Biplab Deb and seek his replacement. BJP wrested Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018, ushering Biplab Deb's maiden term.