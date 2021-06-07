TMC Fumes At Post-poll Violence Criticism; Accuses WB Guv Of Appointing Relatives As OSDs

TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday fired a salvo at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over his continuous criticism of the post-poll violence in the state. Taking a dig at Dhankhar, she reckoned that the situation in WB would improve if he resigns and finds another post in the national capital. Escalating the attack further, she said that he can serve as an "advisor" to either Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Moreover, the Krishnanagar MP accused Dhankar of appointing 6 of his relatives and acquaintances as Officers on Special Duty. The WB Governor is yet to officially comment on this explosive charge. A day earlier, he expressed concern over the "alarming law and order scenario" in the state and asked the Chief Secretary to brief him on the same besides listing all steps to contain the post-poll violence.

In his message, Dhankhar stated, "People are suffering targeted violence for 'daring' to vote against ruling dispensation. A highly worrisome aspect is that this ostracisation has now graduated to their social boycott and denial of benefits they are otherwise entitled. They are being made to suffer 'extortion fee' for living in their own house or run their own businesses.

"Democratic values are openly shredded and trampled by ruling party harmads. People are in mortal fear of police and that in turn is at the feet of ruling party rogue elements. Most unfortunate that state functionaries are not even recognising this malaise much less take steps to contain it," he added.

And Uncleji- while you’re at it- take the extended family you’ve settled in at WB RajBhavan with you. pic.twitter.com/a8KpNjynx9 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 6, 2021

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.