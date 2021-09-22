In view of woes faced by people seeking to travel abroad, TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Centre over the lack of global recognition for Covaxin. This comes amid the uproar over the UK's refusal to ease quarantine norms for Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of WHO-approved Covishield, the local version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Though Bharat Biotech had submitted the data required for the WHO's approval for Covaxin on July 9, the UN health agency will take up the proposal for consideration on October 5.

So far, Covaxin has been approved only in India, Estonia, Iran, the Philippines, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Guyana, Paraguay and Zimbabwe. Dubbing it as a "huge failure" of India's soft power, Moitra urged PM Modi on Wednesday to initiate a dialogue with his counterparts from other countries to sort out this issue. The emergency use approval can be a gamechanger amid the COVID-19 crisis as it is likely to encourage countries to import the vaccine, facilitate its manufacturing abroad and ease global travel for those vaccinated with it.

Covaxinated Indians still considered UNVACCINATED & can’t travel abroad. Huge failure of India’s soft power.



Can Hon’ble PM please raise with Macron & others? Issue needs sorting NOW — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 22, 2021

Covaxin demonstrates high efficacy

Covaxin is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine. It has shown overall 77.8% efficacy and 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per the final results.

On the other hand, efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 disease. Most importantly, it has proven to neutralise variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.617 (Kappa), B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.617.2 (Delta). The Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited in Hyderabad and Ankleshwar, Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited in Bulandshahr and the Biovet facility in Bengaluru have also been permitted to produce Covaxin.

The supply of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine is set to be ramped up from 3.5 crore doses in September to 5.5 crore doses in October. Meanwhile, the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin for use in the age group of 2 to 18 years have been completed. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also approved Sputnik V, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In India, a total of 61,49,67,986 persons have been inoculated whereas 21,09,08,670 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.