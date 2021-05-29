TMC Fumes Over Centre's Bengal Chief Secretary move, Calls It 'vindictive Politics'

A day after West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was shifted from his services under the state government to the Centre, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Friday that the Centre's decision to seek the services of Alapan Bandyopadhyay was because the people of the state gave an overwhelming mandate to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling it 'vindictive politics' and 'forced central deputation.'

Reacting to the development, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy slammed the central government and said, "Has this ever happened since Independence? Forced central deputation of a Chief Secretary of a state? How much lower will Modi-Shah's BJP stoop. All because people of Bengal humiliated the duo and chose Mamata Banerjee with an overwhelming mandate."

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called it 'vindictive politics' and said, "The BJP is yet to accept their loss in the assembly elections and that is why they are doing such petty politics. This is nothing but the vindictive politics of the BJP. At a time when Bengal is facing the COVID pandemic and the devastations caused by cyclone Yaas, the central government is trying to make the people of the state suffer. They are acting like an enemy to the people of Bengal."

However, BJP's state general secretary Sayantan Basu said that it was an administrative decision by the Centre. He stated, '"It is an administrative issue involving two governments and the state BJP has nothing to comment on it.

WB Chief Secy Attached To DoPT

On May 28, the Central government informed the state government and asked it to immediately relieve Bandyopadhyay, as he is supposed to report and join the Department of Personnel and Training in the North Block of New Delhi at 10 AM on May 31, 2021. The letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, from the Under Secretary of the Government of India stated, "I am directed to inform that the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the service of Sri Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB:1987) with the government of India, as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadres) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect." This came hours after Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee skipped a meeting with PM Modi to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and instead went to conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in North 24 Parganas district, accompanied by Bandyopadhyay.