TMC Goons Have Made Bengal A Land Of Hooliganism And Anarchy: Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held roadshows in Uluberia and Howrah North. While addressing the rally in the poll-bound state on Saturday, April 3, Yogi said that the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) had turned Bengal into "a land of hooliganism and anarchy."

Speaking at the rally in Uluberia Purba, Adityanath opined, "Bengal is a land of nation's cultural nationalism but TMC goons have made this land of hooliganism and anarchy. Congress, TMC and the Left have changed the atmosphere and made the state a victim of their appeasement politics. Trends show that BJP will gain a majority and form a government in West Bengal."

Taking a swipe at West Bengal CM, the BJP leader affirmed that Mamata Banerjee had hated the saffron party but now she has started hating Lord Ram. He added that now people should dismiss the "Ram Virodhi" government from power. Yogi said, "Mamata Banerjee had hated Bharatiya Janata Party, now she has started hating Bhagawan Ram himself... and it is in the interest of West Bengal and country to get rid of this Ram Virodhi, corrupt, hooliganism-supporting TMC government."

The West Bengal elections' first two phases were held on March 27 and April 1, respectively. On April 6, the next round of voting will take place.

Over 80% of registered voters cast ballots in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections. In the second phase of West Bengal elections, 191 candidates, including 19 women, will contest for 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats), and South Parganas (4 seats). 75 lakh voters will cast their ballots in 10,620 polling stations, with 651 Central Forces companies on hand to ensure security. The polls opened at 7:00 am and closed at 6:00 pm.

(with inputs from ANI) (Picture Credit: PTI)