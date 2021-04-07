'TMC Goons Will Face The Law': Yogi Adityanath Warns TMC After Mukhtar Ansari Brought Back

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. During his address, Yogi Adityanath said Bengal will get liberation from the TMC government on May 2 when counting of votes will take place and election results will be announced.

He said, "TMC goons will be subjected to face the law just like you saw yesterday. It is certain that the parties like Congress, Communists, TMC will definitely give protection to the culprits and goons, but the law will also work to remove them from the hideouts and send them to the jail."

This statement also comes on a day when dreaded gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back from Punjab to UP to face the law. Ansari is a history-sheeter in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district with 38 cases of heinous crime lodged against him - including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. As per reports, before being shifted to Punjab, he has stayed at various jails such as Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow, and Banda jail. He was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a govt warrant after Homeland Group CEO accused him of extortion in 2019. Since then Punjab prisons dept has refused to send Ansari back for court appearances claiming that a panel of doctors has “advised Ansari against long travel”, as per reports. BJP MLA Alka Rai - slain MLA Krishna Nand Rai's wife has written to Priyanka Gandhi, accusing Congress of shielding Ansari, while the gangster's wife has written to President Kovind seeking security while Ansari is shifted. Recently, UP police shot down Ansari's close aide Hanuman Pandey.

Yogi Adityanath's rally in Jalpaiguri

Addressing a rally in Mal, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal... https://t.co/7KQKtANyNp — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 7, 2021

Yogi lists developmental work in UP, fires barb at Mamata government

While asserting that vision of Sonar Bangla will be a reality soon, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved success in whatever work he has put his hands on. Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh before the Yogi government vis-a-vis the current situation.

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved success in whatever work he has put his hands on. The country has been setting new milestones during PM Modi's regime. Four years ago in Uttar Pradesh, there used to be anarchy, hooliganism, riots, festivals couldn't be celebrated peacefully, corruption was rampant, the poor couldn't access the government schemes meant for them and there was no progress. But in four years, the path of progress that Uttar Pradesh is walking on can be seen by the country and it was possible only because the BJP government is running the state."

"BJP government means a double engine government. In four years in Uttar Pradesh, 40 lakh people in the state have got homes government homes. 2.61 crore people got personal sanitation facilities and toilets. 3.56 crore women got payment in the bank account under Jan Dhan Yojana. 1.38 poor families got free electricity connections. 1.27 crore people got free gas connections. And in today's date, 16 crore people in the state are getting free ration from the government. 4 lakh youth got government jobs. 1.5 crore youth got employment through new start-up schemes by the government. In four years, the economy of the state has been more than doubled. The development work which happened in Uttar Pradesh could also be done in Bengal but in Bengal, first the Congress, then the Communists looted the state and for the past ten years the TMC has done nothing but corruption anarchy and plundering."