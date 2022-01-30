TMC Govt Not Ready To Accept Post-poll Violence; 'People's Lives Are In Danger' Claims BJP

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over deteriorating law and order in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Saturday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) just settle down in West Bengal and help in bringing an end to such threats in the state. Her remarks came a day after six bombs were found from the Kandi subdivision of West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Expressing concern over the safety of the people, she said that the condition of West Bengal has worsened at every location and either bomb are being recovered or bomb blasts are happening every week. "People's lives are in danger and I don't know what the chief minister is doing. The best option would be for teams of investigation agencies like NIA should arrive and safeguard the people of West Bengal", she told ANI.

TMC government not ready to accept post-poll violence incidents: Roopa Ganguly

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha member also welcomed the CBI's decision of rewarding the informers for providing information on the absconding accused in connection with the murder of a BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. Apart from the reward, CBI has also promised anonymity to the informers. "I believe that the people of West Bengal will come forward to give information to CBI related to the incident after being promised anonymity and rewards", she said.

Further slamming the state government as well as the state police, Ganguly said that while the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government continues to deny incidents of post-poll violence in the state, the state police who should assist CBI in the investigations are also not doing it. "I believe the people of West Bengal will help CBI investigate post-poll violence", she added.

"The state government is not ready to accept that such incidents have taken place which proves that it has been done by their own people as they celebrate their victory by thrashing opposition party leaders", she remarked.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 per head on nine absconding accused in connection with the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar. Similarly, another reward and anonymity were promised earlier for providing information on five accused in the same case.

Notably, Abhijit Sarkar was reportedly killed in the post-poll violence in West Bengal's Narkeldanga area after the West Bengal assembly election results were announced in May 2021.

Image: ANI/PTI