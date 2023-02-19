'TMC Hiding Its Failures': MoS Nisith Pramanik As Party Gheraoes His Residence In Bengal

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday, February 19 as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a day-long sit-in protest and gheraoed the residence of the Union Minister on Sunday at Kolkata's Bhetaguri in Cooch Behar district seeking justice for a Rajbanshi youth who was branded as cattle smuggler and gunned down by a Border Security Force (BSF) constable in the Dinhata block near the India-Bangladesh border in December 2022.

'TMC trying to hide failures, their behaviour is worrisome': Nisith Pramanik

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, Union Minister Nisith Pramanik said, "Bengal has witnessed post-poll violence, people were killed in it. Youth are unemployed in Bengal. And now, the ruling TMC party in Bengal has now gheraoed a minister's residence which clearly shows their mentality. The party is concerned about the sit-in protest outside my residence but the party has clearly forgotten about the issues prevailing in the state. TMC has been trying to hide its failures and its behaviour is worrisome."

"Earlier, TMC claimed that 25,000 people will gather for the sit-in protest but now even 1,500 are present. They have failed in Bengal and now they are just trying to gherao residences. BJP does not believe in such type of politics. They should come to my official address and not gherao my residence," Nisith Pramanik added.

He further asserted that an individual who commits a crime is a criminal and should not be identified by his/her caste, or gender. "BSF, who works diligently for the nation, found a person guilty and hence the action took place. If an individual is insulting BSF, then the person is insulting the security forces of the nation," Pramanik added.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "TMC has time and again tried to insult armed forces. Demoralising and insulting army personnel have become the habit of TMC. They have always politicised every matter related to BSF, nothing new in it. Now they are politicising the killing of a youth who was involved in cattle smuggling."

According to local officials, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed over a 150-metre radius around the minister's residence and six barricades have been installed. Heavy security arrangements have been made in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

Notably, the TMC is protesting over the death of 24-year-old Prem Kumar Barman in Dinhata block. The agitators raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre, the BSF and Pramanik.

Barman was gunned down allegedly by a BSF constable in the Dinhata block near the India-Bangladesh border in December last year. Family members had claimed that the 24-year-old was a "migrant labourer who had returned home a few days before the tragedy." The BSF contended that the deceased was a "cattle smuggler".

Here are some of the pictures from the sit-in protest:

