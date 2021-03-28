TMC Hits Back At Amit Shah's West Bengal Winning Claim, Says 'BJP's Efforts Will Fail'

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a press conference and reiterated Bharatiya Janata Party's claim of victory, the Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday, March 28, came forward to refute his claims saying, "no taxes are charged for making claims".

Claiming that mind games don't work in West Bengal, he suggested, "Try your seat prediction stunts at the Gujarat Gymkhana and in other states." Reminiscing the past elections, he said, "The party made the same predictions in Rajasthan and failed miserably."

He went on to claim that such claims were made to boost the morale of the party. O'Brien, in addendum, also said that Amit Shah is a 'mind manager', but has 'failed miserably'.

Reiterating TMC's famous Khela Hobe slogan, he stated that the stadiums and grounds where the BJP was holding rallies were mostly held in 'empty stadiums and empty fields', and keeping in mind that, it would be interesting to see who wins the elections. "On one side, there are BJP's tactics and on the other side, Mamata Banerjee's 10 years of work," he added.

Pointing out that the BJP and its members are desperate for victory, he said that they can do anything. "There are efforts being made to capture booths, but all these efforts will go in vain," he added while outlining that on Saturday, the party members went to EC and submitted the letter and that tape.

BJP to win 26 out of 30 seats in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a press conference in Delhi, talked about the first phase of elections in West Bengal and asserted that the party will win 26 out of 30 seats in the State.

Using the prevailing conditions to support his claims, he said, "The money that was being allotted by the Central government, was being spent by the State government, not for the State but for their personal benefits while the poor condition of the people, especially the women in the state worsened."

He highlighted that the State and the people of the State needed a new ray of hope and the promise of Sonar Bangla of the BJP has proved to be that new ray of hope. "The people have put their trust in this promise," he said.