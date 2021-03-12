TMC Holds Protest With Black Masks, Flags In Bengal Over Alleged Attack Against CM Mamata

Upping the ante against the alleged attack on West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, TMC leaders and workers staged silent protests on Friday. As the party delegation met with the Election Commission (EC) delegation in the national capital, TMC workers and leaders in West Bengal raised black flags and wore black masks as a mark of protest against the alleged conspiracy. Visuals from Kolkata show several workers of the party protesting with black masks and face coverings with the party flag in hand.

Earlier on Thursday morning, TMC supporters blocked trains near Kadambagchi station on the Sealdah–Hasnabad line in south Bengal to protest against the alleged attack. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee is currently in SSKM hospital receiving treatment after she was allegedly attacked on Wednesday during her campaign in Nandigram.

TMC delegation meets EC

On Friday morning, TMC delegation led by Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy met with EC officials in the national capital. The TMC delegation included party leaders Derek O'Brien, Saugata Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Dastidar, Pratima Mondal and Santunu Sen. Interacting with the media after their meeting with the EC, the TMC delegation has claimed that the attack on Mamata Banerjee was a 'deep-rooted conspiracy' hatched by the BJP.

During their meeting with all officials of the EC, which lasted for nearly an hour, the six-member TMC delegation presented the documents which included the details of events leading up to the alleged attack. The TMC also claims that the BJP specifically planted the eye-witnesses who are 'associates' of BJP leader and Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari. Apart from this, the TMC leaders have also alleged that the DGP and IGP of West Bengal were abruptly removed.

After TMC's meeting, BJP has also called on EC in the national capital. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anirban Ganguly and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra were seen arriving at the EC office for their meeting at nearly 5:30.

Mamata Banerjee allegedly attacked

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing prayers in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm, and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.