TMC Hooliganism Caught On Camera; CM Mamata's Food Minister Slaps Resident In West Bengal

West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC MLA Rathin Ghosh's hooliganism was caught on camera as he slapped a resident publicly.

The incident happened on Saturday when Rathin Ghosh visited the Nandadulal temple area located in Barasat city of North 24 Parganas district for the newly launched state government's scheme, 'Didir Doot'. As the resident who is also a local leader of the area approached the Trinamool minister to highlight the complaints of other local people of the area, Ghosh out of nowhere slapped the man. The complainant was then manhandled by the minister's party workers which later broke out in a physical altercation.

Notably, 'Didir Doot' is an outreach programme launched by the TMC government which means Didi’s Messenger. It has been introduced with the aim to keep people updated with the TMC government's initiatives and events through news feeds, photos, videos and infographics.

BJP slams TMC for hooliganism

Taking to Twitter, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Mamata government and wrote, "TMC- Tanashahi Mindset & Culture and this is the exhibition of such a mindset. This is not a government of Maa Maati Manush but Money Money Money."