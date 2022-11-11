Last Updated:

TMC Invites Comedian Vir Das To Kolkata After B'luru Show Cancelled Over Protests

The protesting groups alleged that the show, scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

Press Trust Of India

TMC MP Derek O'Brien has invited stand-up comedian Vir Das to Kolkata, a day after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.

"Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let's get this going," the TMC's leader of the House in Rajya Sabha said in a tweet.

Das later uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content.

"I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," Das tweeted.

Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. 

