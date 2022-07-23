'TMC Is A Chor Party': BJP Slams Mamata Govt After Partha Chatterjee's Arrest In SSC Scam

Moments after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam, the BJP lambasted the Trinamool Congress and it's chief Mamata Banerjee. BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that 'TMC is a chor party' and under the leadership of Banerjee, West Bengal has now become a state of thieves. He also accused the West Bengal Chief Minister's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, of being a part of almost every scam that has happened in the state.

"TMC is a chor party. Those who think Mamta Banerjee is an honest woman, I want to tell all of them that Mamata has become the dacoit queen of thieves. There is a huge difference between the Mamata of 2009 and 2022. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee has at least Rs 50,000 crore; he is involved in many scams," the BJP MP said. "Do not believe her. Whatever money they receive from the government of India they do a scam from that. She never calls meetings of TMC leaders, and never follows the Centre's schemes. Entire TMC is chor and they have made Bengal a state of thieves," Saumitra Khan added.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also slammed the West Bengal government over the mega SSC recruitment scam and stated that more names will come forward during the central agencies' probe. "Everyone is involved. TMC is constantly threatening ED and CBI, first stopped the CBI, and now it is taking stern action. How many leaders of TMC and people around are hiding crores of rupees and it will come to the fore. I think that the documents which have been received should be investigated further. Even common people knew about this scam. On one hand, Mamata Banerjee knows everything and about everyone but how come she was not aware of her own ministers? I think CBI and ED have the names of people who all are involved and they are interrogating them".

Partha Chatterjee arrested in SSC recruitment scam

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in connection with the SSC recruitment scam on Saturday. ED carried out a raid at former Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee's residence in South Kolkata and is currently grilling him in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff of state-run schools through the SSC.

According to sources, ED officials entered former West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee’s residence on Friday morning. The authorities are reportedly conducting raids at 13 locations across the state. West Bengal minister Paresh Adhikari’s residence in Cooch Behar district was also raided.

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC leader Partha Chatterjee, who is currently the state minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged malpractices took place. He was earlier interrogated by the CBI in May. Chatterjee has appeared twice before the CBI for questioning-- first on May 18, and again on May 25. The directive to the minister to appear before CBI came after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court upheld orders of the single bench that directed the CBI to inquire into the alleged illegal appointments given by the West Bengal SSC.

(Image: PTI/ANI)