The rift within the opposition ranks continued to simmer on Sunday as TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at Congress ahead of the Goa polls due early next year. Speaking to the media in Panaji, the TMC's Goa in-charge contended that other opposition parties failed to follow up on issues raised against the Centre. Moitra said, "Mamata Banerjee raised Singur, she fasted for 26 days on the road. We raised the farmers' issue. The farmers were on the road for a year. So by raising an issue and then forgetting about it, doesn't do anything".

Hitting out at Congress, TMC' Mahua Moitra remarked, "All the parties in Goa seem to be together. No one is an alternative to BJP in Goa because they are also in cahoots together. If you want to defeat BJP in Goa, Congress has done nothing about it. Mr. Chidambaram coming here one day and walking on the road is not going to do something. TMC is the only party that has shown resilience and I would say investment". Explaining the difference between TMC and Congress, the Lok Sabha MP pointed out that she had rented a house in Goa whereas P Chidambaram only visited the state occasionally.

At present, the senior Congress leader is the AICC election observer for Goa. In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister.

This is how @AITCofficial is different from @INCIndia.



We don’t raise issues to look good. We raise issues and continue to raise them until we put pressure on the BJP to answer us and act. Why have the 2 Goa MPs never raised a single Goa specific issue in Parliament? pic.twitter.com/FH2PtIu4jE — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) November 27, 2021

TMC forays into Goa politics

TMC has stepped up its election campaign after deciding to field its candidates on all 40 seats in Goa. In the last few weeks, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state. On September 29, ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi, Congress Secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik, poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association president Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa and Rajendra Kakodkar.

Subsequently, hundreds of other Congress leaders have joined the party. In another development, Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has extended support to TMC. Incensed by the growing political capital of the Mamata Banerjee-led party, Congress recently accused TMC of indirectly helping BJP by dividing the secular votes. During the WB CM's three-day visit to Goa which concluded on October 30, veteran Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali and Tennis legend Leander Paes joined her party.