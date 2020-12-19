TMC Lashes Out At Suvendu Adhikari For Being 'greedy', Says 'BJP Will Not Cross 50 Seats'

Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his high-octane rally in Medinipur claiming that he knew nothing about what was going on in West Bengal. Alleging that Shah was using central agencies against the opposition parties, Kalyan Banerjee called the BJP 'the most corrupt party in the world.'

"No one listens to Amit Shah, He doesn't know what's going in West Bengal. Today the world most corrupted party BJP held a meeting. Amit Shah's appeal was not accepted by people," he said claiming that not a single person in the rally was from Medinipur. The leader also exuded confidence that the TMC would bag 200+ seats, saying that the BJP would not be able to go past the 50 mark.

"Amit Shah has said several lies. They are destroying farmers over farm laws. All over India farmers are fighting and they are talking about Farmers. Eating at a farmers house doesn't make you pro farmer. After becoming HM you made your son Secretary of BCCI. You are using Central Agencies against the opposition," he claimed.

Read: Suvendu Adhikari & 23 Others Join BJP In Amit Shah's Presence; Thunders 'Remove Bhaipo'

Read: Amit Shah Unsparing over TMC's Exodus; Tells Mamata 'soon You Will Be Left Standing Alone'

Suvendu Adhikari is a betrayer: TMC

Additionally, the TMC leader also hit out at rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari accusing him of being 'greedy. "Mamata Banerjee has been the forefront of every Andolan in West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is being greedy. We are not saying we have been with Trinamool from day one, but you were not with the party since day one so who are you to talk about ideals? You are a coward," he jibed.

"Suvendu Adhikari for 10 years has criticized NaMo govt and today he is joining. And he is accusing me. Adhikari is the number one liar of West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is a betrayer. He is shame on Midnapore his birth land," he added.

Earlier in the day, in a big setback to the Trinamool Congress, Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bengal's Midnapore College Ground. Along with Adhikari, 23 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party. Hitting back at the TMC's 'betrayer' jibe, Adhikari called his shift to the saffron party a matter of 'self-respect.'

"When I got COVID, those for whom I worked for 20 years didn't even ask about my health. But Amit ji asked about my health. Mukul Roy, with whom I have worked before, said 'Suvendu don't undermine your self-respect. Come here to BJP, we will live with our self-respect'," adding, " I have joined BJP to work for the party, whatever will order I will follow," he said.

Read: TMC Responds To Suvendu Adhikari's Claims; Says 'party Free From Virus' Amid Mass Exodus

Read: Before Joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari Pens Unsparing Letter Against Mamata's TMC