Last Updated:

TMC Launches Its Election Campaign Slogan, Says, 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

TMC on Saturday has launched their election campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in West Bengal this year, with a slogan, 'Bengal wants its own daughter'

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday launched their election campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. The new slogan of their campaign is, "BANGLA NIJER MEYEKEI CHAY", which means- BENGAL WANTS ITS OWN DAUGHTER. New hoardings of the slogan have been put up across Kolkata, with some also showing national icons.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress released a brief promotional video featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state map with slogans 'Joy Bangla 'and 'Joy Trinamool'.  

TMC party leaders welcome new slogan 

Earlier this month, in another attempt to boost their campaign, TMC had launched the 'Didir Doot' mobile application to connect people with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via live streaming and video conferences. The application launched on February 4 has already crossed over one lakh downloads. 

READ | BJP Neta Allegedly Beaten Up By TMC Goons In Another Incident Of Political Violence In WB

READ | West Bengal: Tollywood Actor Hiran Chatterjee Joins BJP, Suvendu Adhikari Shares Video

WB Assembly Election 

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections. 

READ | West Bengal: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar's Car Attacked; Leader Suspects TMC Conspiracy

READ | Crude Bombs Hurled At West Bengal Minister Jakir Hossain; Several Injured

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND