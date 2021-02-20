TMC Launches Its Election Campaign Slogan, Says, 'Bengal Wants Its Own Daughter'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday launched their election campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. The new slogan of their campaign is, "BANGLA NIJER MEYEKEI CHAY", which means- BENGAL WANTS ITS OWN DAUGHTER. New hoardings of the slogan have been put up across Kolkata, with some also showing national icons.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress released a brief promotional video featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state map with slogans 'Joy Bangla 'and 'Joy Trinamool'.

TMC party leaders welcome new slogan

The message is loud & clear - from North to South, East to West - only one name echoes across Bengal: @MamataOfficial!



The one who fights tooth & nail for her people, uplifts all & stands up for the voiceless, the only one who will take Bengal forward... #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay pic.twitter.com/JjdjZwRCCj — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 20, 2021

Earlier this month, in another attempt to boost their campaign, TMC had launched the 'Didir Doot' mobile application to connect people with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via live streaming and video conferences. The application launched on February 4 has already crossed over one lakh downloads.

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

