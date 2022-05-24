Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Monday told the CBI that he would not be able to appear before them tomorrow in the agency's probe into alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal, an official said.

Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president, said he has been advised by doctors to take "full rest" for the next couple of weeks for health reasons.

The CBI, earlier in the day, sent a summon to Mondal to appear for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe.

"Mondal has communicated to us that he will not be able to come to our office on Tuesday at 1pm because of his ill-health and he will be taking rest as per the doctor's advice," the officer said.

Mondal, had on Saturday returned to his hometown Bolpur in Birbhum district after a stay of around one-and-half month in the city where he had arrived to appear before CBI for questioning in another case on cattle smuggling.

During his stay he was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital for over a fortnight ahead of appearing before the CBI for questioning.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Monday disconnected the internet connection of School Selection Commission Bhawan here in order to prevent any attempts to hack the Commission's server, an official of the central agency involved in the investigation of irregular appointments by the SSC, said.

"For the time being, no one can enter the SSC building except the Chairman, advisor to the chairman, stenographer, secretary, assistant secretary. We have also sealed the server and database room. Today, we have decided to disconnect the Internet connection of that server room so that no one from outside can hack it," he said.

The CBI also sealed at least 14 computers, and 8 cupboards at the server room.