TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody In Cattle Smuggling Case

A special CBI court sent Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the cattle smuggling case on Wednesday.

The TMC Birbhum district president was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 11 after he skipped 10 summons of the central agency in the cattle smuggling case. On the same day, he was sent to CBI's custody for 10 days till August 20, which was later extended till August 24.

On August 20, Mondal appealed for bail citing 'poor health', but the CBI counsel objected to his plea describing him as a very powerful and highly influential person. If granted bail, he could influence witnesses and meddle with evidence, the central agency said.

'A targeted investigation,' claims Anubrata's lawyer

During Wednesday's hearing, Anubrata Mondal's lawyer alleged that the TMC leader is being 'targeted' by the Centre. The advocate claimed that the political party, that is not in power in the state, is behind this.

"The accused is one of the influential leaders of a political party. So CBI believes he can influence the investigation. This is a targeted investigation. A political party that is in power at the Centre is targeting him. Top leaders of the party which is ruling this state are targeted and harassed. The party which is not in power in this state is doing this," the lawyer claimed.

He added, "CBI is saying my client has helped in smuggling cow from Berhampore to Murshidabad. Which law says transporting a cow is a crime? This has become a media trial."

On September 21, 2020, the CBI had arrested Satish Kumar, a former Border Security Force (BSF) commandant over the illegal cattle trade along the Bangladesh border. Anubrata Mondal's name had emerged during the investigation.

The advocate further questioned the bail granted to the accused BSF officer. "BSF guards borders. Then how my client would give protection to cow smugglers as has been said by CBI? One BSF officer Satish Kumar was arrested and later released on bail," he remarked.

"How can the CBI keep my client in custody if they can't prove that money received by my client from Saigal Hossain or Enamul Haque came from cow smuggling?" the lawyer further argued.