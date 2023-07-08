TMC Leader Arabul Islam Issues Violence Threat To Voters Ahead Of Bengal Panchayat Polls

West Bengal is all set to go for panchayat polls on July 8th, amid series of large scale violences being reported from across the state. The political parties were seen making all the efforts to gain required political advantage in the state’s rural areas, but, there appears to be no end to violence in Bengal. The political uproar has raised to a level, where now, the political leaders are openly threatening the voters. In one such incident caught on camera, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and party’s former-MLA, identified as Arabul Islam was caught threatening voters of violence. This latest incident has raised several questions on the present TMC government in the state.

The TMC leader, while talking exclusively to Republic Media Network, was caught saying that if TMC really wanted to fight, many would have been killed then. The threat has come up, amid unprecedented violence being reported from across the state. He further went on to say that it is Abhishek Banerjee, who had said to the party workers that this poll should go peacefully. The TMC leader's response came up, while countering the allegations that were being levelled by the BJP on the Trinamool Congress led state government.

Ex-TMC MLA stated that if TMC wanted to fight, over 50 people would have been killed

Arabul Islam openly said on camera, that if at all the TMC really wanted to be violent, then it could have done so. While talking to Republic, he said, “If we decide that TMC will fight, then nobody can stand in front of us in Bhanger. But, we are not going to do that. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee has ordered peaceful voting. If we had gone to fight, then over 50 people would have been killed.”

Meanwhile, a day ahead of the panchayat poll in West Bengal, violence continued unabated in several parts of the state. Following which, the BJP has written to the Governor of the state citing that the state police can not be trusted for the safe and secured voting in the state.

On the other hand, the Bengal Governor on Friday visited places in Bengal and took stock of security arrangements at those sensitive locations ahead of polls.