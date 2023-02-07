TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Calls BBC Documentary 'well-researched'

Amid row over BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said that the “documentary was well researched”. He made the statement while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

“A public broadcaster from a friendly country has done some work based on well research. We know which documentary we are talking about,” said Obrien.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar immediately responded to the TMC leader stating: "Friendly country broadcasters could not obtain support from the PM of that friendly country."

The SC’ intervention

Notably, India's Supreme Court on February 3 issued a notice to the central government on pleas challenging its decision to block the BBC documentary.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh's bench issued letters to the government and others in response to arguments made by activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, and veteran journalist N Ram. The subject has been scheduled for hearing in April, and the government has been given three weeks to submit its response.

"We are issuing notices. Counter affidavit be filed within three weeks. Rejoinder within two weeks after that," said the bench.

The central government was also ordered by the judge to provide original paperwork pertaining to the takedown order.

In response to a petition submitted by attorney ML Sharma, the Supreme Court also sent a notice to the central government. In the petition submitted by Sharma, the court was urged to summon and review both portions of the documentary and to take action against individuals culpable and directly or indirectly connected to the riots in Gujarat in 2002.

BJP explains it all to Republic TV

It is pertinent to note that BJP leader and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, in an exclusive chat with Republic TV, explained why there is ample evidence to suggest that the British broadcaster has a connection with China.

Sharing a report, Jethmalani also tweeted: "Why is BBC so anti-India? Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state-linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter’s agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?) It’s a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale."