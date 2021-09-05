Last Updated:

TMC Leader Madan Mitra Asks BJP To Not Waste Money For Bhabanipur By-poll

Taking a dig at BJP, Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra advised the saffron party to not field its candidate in Bhabanipur Assembly by-elections.

Bhabanipur Assembly by-polls

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra on Sunday, 5 September 2021, advised the saffron party to not field its candidate in Bhabanipur Assembly by-elections. Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting by-polls from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat, which is scheduled to take place on September 30, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"Don't waste your (BJP's) money by fielding your candidates in Bhabanipur Assembly by-elections. This election will be totally one-sided," Mitra said.

ECI to hold by-polls in Bhabanipur

According to ECI, the by-polls in the Bhabanipur assembly seat will be held on September 30. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be taken up on October 3. The seat was vacated by TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, to make way for Mamata Banerjee to fight from the constituency. Besides Bhabanipur, elections will also take place in Bengal's Jangipur and Samserganj and Odisha's Pipli.

Citing the threat of imminent COVID wave, the Election Commission has decided to not hold by-polls in 31 Assembly constituencies and 3 Lok Sabha constituencies. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been imposed with the announcement of the date, while campaigning will be allowed from September 20.

To remain the chief minister, Banerjee needs to win the by-election to make her way to the state legislative assembly. In the recently concluded WB elections, the TMC supremo had fought from Nandigram but lost to her former close aide and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

The Nandigram battle

In the Nandigram conflict, Suvendu Adhikari defeated chief minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 1700 votes. Though TMC supremo accepted her defeat, she said that she had challenged the verdict in Calcutta High Court. 

In the Nandigram poll campaign, Mamata played 'Bengal's daughter' card, while BJP's Suvendu accused Trinamool of only 'promoting the nephew'. The TMC eventually triumphed in the elections by winning 213 seats whereas the BJP won 77 constituencies.

Following the polls, several BJP stalwarts joined Mamata Camp, with the biggest one being BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Shubhranshu. "I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, and I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy had said. Recently, BJP MLA Soumen Roy also joined TMC.

