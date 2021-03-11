TMC Leader Madan Mitra Claims 'attack On Mamata Banerjee An Attempt To Murder

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra, in a conversation with the media on Thursday, maintained that the attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not an accident but an attempt to murder, and should be probed from that angle. Mitra's statement comes right after his visit to an injured Banerjee, presently in the SSKM hospital.

Expressing concern on the hostile state of affair in the state, and the bias in the functioning of the election Commission, Mitra stated," The moment we file our candidature papers, we are to be given security, and this is an election rule. If the CM can be attacked, there are high chances of an attack on us too."

"The culprits will not get the answer now, but on May 2, by the people, he added while stating that the party is ready to fight the elections tooth and nail. "Khela hobe," he said. READ | Prayer meet organised for WB CM Mamata Banerjee's speedy recovery at SSKM Hospital

Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised

CM Mamata Banerjee remained hospitalised after suffering 'severe bone injuries' in her left ankle, foot, and right shoulder, hours after being allegedly attacked by unknown persons during her election campaign Nandigram on Wednesday night, doctors said. Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack, for the next 48 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, prayers are being offered all across by her followers for her speedy recovery. A man who was praying inside the Mazar(shrine) at SSKM Hospital, got emotional during the prayer meet and said 'we all are with her'.

"We have done prayers for Didi (Mamata Banerjee), she met with an accident and we wish she remains healthy. Today she is fighting on every step for the upcoming elections, we pray that she gets success. We are always with her. Under her governance, she has empowered the PG Hospital, and anyone can receive supreme medical treatment here. Didi's great deeds are all over us," he said.