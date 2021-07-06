Last Updated:

TMC Leader Madan Mitra Hits Out At Mohan Bhagwat's DNA Remark, Questions RSS Chief On BJP

TMC leader Madan Mitra questioned Mohan Bhagwat's message by asking if RSS Chief is trying to say that the people of India have BJP in their DNA.

Amid several reactions coming to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's message on Hindu-Muslim unity, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra also joined the list by calling it contradictory. Throwing sharp criticism to Bhagwat's speech, Mitra questioned that if the RSS Chief wants to prove that BJP is in the DNA of 130 crore people of India. Proclaiming that Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday propagated for Hindu-Muslim unity in the event at Ghaziabad. 

Marking his assumptions on Bhagwat's speech, Madan Mitra added that apart from BJP, there is TMC, Congress in people's DNA as well. 

The TMC leader also called the RSS Chief's words to be 'big lie theory'. 

Reactions to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech

Before the TMC leader several other political leaders gave their opinion on RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's message of Hindu-Muslim sharing the same DNA and mob lynching.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was the first one who criticized Bhagwat's thoughts by calling the 'mob lynching' remarks as 'this hatred is a product of Hindutva'. Later, All India Imam Organization chief, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi agreed and welcomed Mohan Bhagwat's message on the Hindu-Muslim unit. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is the latest to have reacted to the statement by calling it "Muh me Ram, bagal me chhuri," a Hindi proverb that means two-faced nature.

Mohan Bhagwat's message

The RSS Chief was speaking at a book launch event in Ghaziabad on Sunday where he said that  Hindus and Muslims share the same DNA. Bhagwat also claimed that it has been 'scientifically proven' that we are all one. Refuting claims that 'Hindus want Muslims to be wiped off Earth', the RSS chief warned 'Hindus who say such things are not Hindus at all'. Bhagwat was speaking at the launch event of a book titled ‘The Meeting of Minds’ by Khwaja Ifteqar Ahmed - organised by RSS' Muslim wing 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch'. 

The RSS chief also condemned mob lynching, terming those indulging in it were not Hindutva believers. Moreover, Bhagwat also asserted that the Sangh (RSS) works in the interest of the nation and does not indulge in politics. "Sangh has never cared for its image because we only want to work and connect all people. 

