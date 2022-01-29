TMC leader Madan Mitra injured in road accident

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra was Friday injured after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck near Barrackpore Trunk Road, police said. Mitra was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and discharged, they said.

"I am better now, though it was a close shave. I was on my way to attend a flower show in Belghoria area, but because of the traffic, I thought of riding the motorcycle to reach the venue quicker," Mitra told PTI when contacted.

Later, the Kamarhati MLA attended the function. PTI SCH RBT RBT

