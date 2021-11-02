TMC Leader Say Bypoll Result Not Surprising As TMC Lead In All Four Seats

Saugata Roy of the TMC reverberated the party’s good mood as they lead across all four constituencies. He said, “This (WB by-poll result) was expected, we fought well, we're winning comfortably. The more BJP goes back, the better it is for democracy. People are upset with their govt. Our party gave directions that there shouldn't be any post-poll violence. Nothing will happen.” In the constituency of Dinhata, Udayan Guha has taken a mammoth lead of 96,000 votes. In the Khardah constituency, Sovandeb Chatterjee is leading by 18,000 votes. In the Santipur constituency, which was under the BJP in May, the TMC lead by 18,000 votes after the sixth round. In Gosaba, TMC candidate Subrata Mondal leads by over 1.17 lakh votes.

The counting of votes for four assembly seats in West Bengal is currently underway. Four constituencies of Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC) and Santipur conducted by-poll elections on October 30 as they were a direct competition between the two major parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC). The by-polls in Dinhata and Santipur were conducted because winning candidates from the BJP Nisith Pramanik and Jagannath Sarkar chose to remain in the Parliament despite winning the elections. On the other hand, TMC won the seats of Gosaba and Khardaha but Kajal Sinha, victorious from the Khardaha seat died due to COVID-19 even before the results of the elections were announced. Gosaba’s election-winning TMC Jayanta Naskar passed away earlier this year. Naskar had bagged the seat for the third time since 2011.

TMC asked Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to contest the elections from Khardaha as he had originally won the Bhabanipur seat in Kolkata. He vacated the Bhabanipur seat for TMC president and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to contest the by-poll on September 30. Mamata Banerjee had lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. The BJP had fielded Joy Saha in Khardaha. For the Dinhata seat, TMC’s Udayan Guha and BJP’s Ashok Mondal locked horns to compete against each other. For the Santipur seat, the BJP has fielded Niranjan Biswas while the TMC has fielded Brajakishore Goswami. The BJP has also fielded a first-timer in elections as Palash Rana competed against TMC’s Subrata Mondal.

