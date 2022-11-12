TMC Leaders, Feet Away From WB Min's Disgusting Remark On President, Attempt To Distance

After a West Bengal Minister made a disgusting & sexist comment against President of India Droupadi Murmu, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made a weak attempt to distance itself from its minister's remark. While addressing the rally, Mamata Banerjee's Minister Akhil Giri had crassly & offhandedly said, "We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?" Importantly, senior leaders were present at the event when it took place.

Appearing on The Debate with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV, the TMC attempted to disown the remarks by its minister Akhil Giri. The party’s spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja, the Minister of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare in the Mamata government, said, “This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India." However, her words and contentions that this should be viewed as a 'personal remark' were rendered empty when it transpired she was present at the event sitting feet away from where the misogyny spouted.

#PresidentInsulted | This comment is not endorsed by the party. We don't endorse such comments. It is for the minister to take responsibility. We hold the highest regard for the President of India: Dr. Shashi Panja, West Bengal govt minister https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/n8mfOeH2sR — Republic (@republic) November 11, 2022

'It was a slip of the tongue': TMC Minister

In a statement released by Akhil Giri, the Minister who insulted President Droupadi Mumru claimed that it happened due to a slip of tongue. "I respect the highest office of our country, the constitutional head of our nation. For the past few days Suvendu Adhikari, LoP of the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader is passing one after the derogatory remarks against me... Out of that anger, I have said a few things naming our President. It was a slip of tongue and out of anger. I repent for that comment, I made on our President," Akhil Giri said

TMC Minister insults President Droupadi Murmu

TMC leader and Bengal fisheries minister Akhil Giri while addressing the rally and making a verbal attack on BJP leader and TMC’s bete noire Suvendu Adhikari, dragged in President Murmu’s name totally out of nowhere and berated her in a most uncouth manner, mocking her as he spoke. “He (Suvendu) says, I am not good-looking. (Laughs) How beautiful you are! Good looking... We don't judge looks. We respect the chair of your President (Rashtrapati). How does your President (Rashtrapati) look?"

Watch the debate here: