TMC Lodges Complaint Before EC Against CRPF Jawans, Accuses Forces Of Favouring BJP

TMC has lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against CRPF jawans, who have been deployed in the state, and accused them of beating up booth agents

Swagata Banerjee
PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Amid the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday has lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against CRPF jawans who have been deployed in the state for the conduct of polls. The ruling party has accused the jawans of not allowing the polling agents and beating them up. 

Some of TMC's accusations against the CRPF jawans 

  • BJP is gathering a mob around 200 meters from the booth, CRPF is not taking any action
  • BSF Jawans not allowing people to enter the booth
  • CRPF influencing voters in favour of BJP
  • CRPF is forcing women voters to vote for BJP
  • TMC supporting families have been marked by BJP leaders outside the booth. 
  • They are being stopped from going to cast their vote. CRPF supporting BJP men
  • CRPF Jawans favouring BJP by allowing them to enter in 200 m restricted zone
  • Central force influences voters to votes for BJP in the voting line. ( Birsinghapur village)

Reacting to the complaint, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "CRPF's overreaction and inaction have come to light. I myself saw this happening in Barackpur. Even today since morning, we have received complaints from Nandigram. Now people will start protesting if the CRPF gets overactive. They are beating the agents everywhere."

West Bengal Assembly polls phase 2 

In Phase-2 of West Bengal elections, 30 seats spread across East Medinipur (9 seats), West Medinipur (9 seats), Bankura (8 seats) and South Parganas (4 seats) will see 191 candidates in the poll fray including 19 women. 75 lakh voters will cast their votes in 10,620 booths where 651 companies of Central forces have been deployed for security. Voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM. 

Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on  April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

