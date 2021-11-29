TMC Looking To Broaden Its Political Base In Northeast For 2024 Elections: Mukul Sangma

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's TMC is looking onward to expanding its political base across the Northeast ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said Meghalaya Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma. The former Meghalaya CM, who recently switched sides to TMC along with 11 other Congress MLAs, said his departure from the grand old party will affect the political dynamics in the entire region.

"I have been holding talks with leaders from other states in the region. They have been calling me up following the political decision that we have taken. This indicates that they are looking for something new in their respective states," he said, reported ANI.

Former assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope is likely to be Trinamool state president, according to the six-time MLA, while he, as the legislature party leader, will focus on taking on the government head-on and developing the party in neighbouring states. On Sunday, the 12 Trinamool MLAs flew to Kolkata to meet with party chief Mamata Banerjee and other senior figures to finalise Sangma and Pyngrope's duties. Sangma claimed that his decision to join a new political party was long overdue and that Congress' "lahe lahe" (slowly slowly in Assamese) attitude has resulted in an exodus of its leaders.

No Time To Rest: TMC eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

"It's always beneficial to have a fresh player in the game because it sparks new interest. Anyone who joins a political organisation is doing so for a reason. The state TMC leadership is 'tight,' with a shared vision and responsibilities," according to the two-time chief minister. "Politics is a tough job, and when you decide to be a politician, you assume upon yourself a responsibility that revolves around creating acceptability at all levels," he said.

Mukul Sangma expressed confidence that the people of Meghalaya will welcome TMC with ease, claiming that the party is not new to the state. PA Sangma, the father of former Lok Sabha speaker and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, was a TMC MP from the Tura constituency in western Meghalaya.

Sangma, when asked if the people of Meghalaya will accept the TMC under the new regime, stated, "I have faith in the people around me. They are people I am familiar with. My power comes from my trust and confidence." Sangma, on the other hand, believes that giving an alternative involves a significant amount of effort. "There is no time to rest. The 2022 Meghalaya assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are very crucial," he said.

In the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Sangma stated the TMC is focusing on the need to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya. "The demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya has become louder after CAA because there is an anticipated scenario that awaits to be unfolded," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI