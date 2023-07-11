TMC Loses Ground In Muslim Majority Malda And Murshidabad Districts

Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party which has been in power in West Bengal since 2011, seems to be losing its grip on a few of its strongholds in the state. According to the latest trends, the TMC is trailing in 1/3rd of the total panchayat seats (73,887) which could be signs of a dent in support base of the ruling party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the bigger picture shows the TMC ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is losing ground in two of its strongest bastions - Malda and Murshidabad districts .

These two districts are predominantly Muslim majority seats where the TMC enjoys immense support. However, it seems to be on the decline as per the latest panchayat election results and trends. The ruling party is also behind in Bhangar and Nandigram, the constituency where West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in 2021.

Violence hurts TMC, BJP leading in 802 seats

The emerging trends of TMC losing its stranglehold could be a repercussion of the violence witnessed in the state since the announcement of the panchayat elections. Till now, over 30 people have lost their lives in the violence that unfolded in several districts of the state.

Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Malda, where crude bomb explosions, stone pelting, vandalism and arson were reported, are the worst hit areas. Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas, Uttar Dinajpur, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly were also severely impacted forcing a re-election.

As for the overall result, the TMC has won 16,330 seats out of the 23,344 declared so far. The BJP, on the other hand, has won 3,790 seats and is leading in 802 seats according to the State Election Commission. As many as 5.67 crore people cast their votes for more than 2 crore candidates in the three-tier election (Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat).

On July 10, re-polling was conducted in 696 booths in 19 districts due to the disruption caused due to the violence on July 8, the voting day. The panchayat elections were conducted in over 61,000 booths but the electoral process was marred by looting of ballot boxes, violence, firing, hurling of bombs and bloody clashes between rival factions resulting in at least 17 deaths. Armed mobs also set many ballot boxes ablaze and dumped them into ponds and gutters.