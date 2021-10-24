TMC Meets Tripura DIG, Demands Arrest Of Suspects Who Attacked Sushmita Dev's Car

In a recent update to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev's car attack in Tripura, the party delegation on Saturday, October 23, submitted a memorandum to Tripura's Deputy Inspector General of Police demanding the arrest of people related to the incident. MP Sushmita Dev, MP Shantu Sen, West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, and local leaders met Tripura DIG L Darlong suggesting the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

Sushmita Dev told ANI, "It was hooliganism and a criminal act in broad daylight. We have witnesses also of the incident. Earlier, our leader and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also visited the state about a month ago. He was attacked, we did a police complaint, but no one has been arrested yet. This is not how democracy works".

Warning of a bigger agitation in the state, she added that the party will democratically hold protests in order to seek justice from the state government. She said that the party will stand firm and fight back the injustice done in the state.

TMC leader attacked

Earlier on October 22, a few unidentified people allegedly vandalized the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalized in the Amtali area near Agartala. The TMC has claimed that that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have planned this attack. Following the complaint registration, the Amtali Police are conducting the investigation in connection to the incident.

Lashing out at the Tripura Chief Minister, Dev said,

"During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is the 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow".

TMC's 12-day statewide programme

On October 21, the Trinamool Congress had launched a 12-day statewide programme, 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool'. The programme is aimed to promote the vision and schemes of the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

While announcing the launch of the party's event in the state, Dev and Tripura's steering committee convener Subal Bhowmik addressed the media and said that through the Trinamool for Tripura programme, party leaders would interact with people to understand the ground-level reality of the state.

(With ANI input)

(Image: @ANI/TWITTER)