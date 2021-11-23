TMC Minister Firhad Hakim Booked For 'defamatory' Remarks Against Tripura CM Biplab Deb

A case has been filed against West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim for making 'defamatory' remarks against Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The case was filed on Monday, based on the complaint of one Sohel Rana, son of Sirajur Hauque and a resident of Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

According to the complaint, Hakim addressed a public meeting at Tamsabari area in Soanmura where he made use of terms like 'Jumlabaz' and 'Dalaal' against the Chief Minister.

Addressing the election rally there, Hakim also warned the BJP of consequences if its workers were attacked in the state. “If they hit one here, we will hit five in Bengal”, quoted the complainant. Sohel Rana said, “such remarks may incite tension in the state and cause deterioration of the peace. This is why such acts deserve legal action”.

The case against Hakim comes just days after TMC youth wing president Sayooni Ghosh was arrested in Tripura for allegedly causing a disturbance during an election rally of CM Biplab Kumar Deb. She was granted bail after 24 hours of the arrest.

The BJP and the TMC locked horns in Tripura with leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party alleging political violence ahead of civic polls. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically intimidating and getting violent with the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

The TMC has approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. Earlier, the Court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state.

Suvendu Adhikari's Convoy Attacked In Bengal

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of alleged violence in poll-bound Tripura, West Bengal BJP member Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was attacked on Monday. According to the complaint filed by the BJP leader’s lawyer, Adhikari's convoy came under attack by around 70 TMC workers while he was on his way to Kolkata from Contai. The ruling party supporters hurled abuses at the opposition leader and issued death threats, claimed Adhikari.