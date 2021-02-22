TMC Minister Refutes PM Modi's Allegations On Plight Of Drinking Water Facilities In WB

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega outreach in West Bengal's Hooghly, West Bengal Women and Child Development & Social Welfare Minister Dr Shashi Panja has taken objection to PM Modi's statements with regards to the plight of drinking water facility in the state. Speaking on the Debate with Arnab Goswami, the West Bengal Minister alleged that the prime minister was incorrect in his facts when he said the daughters of Bengal do not have the facilities the drinking water.

During his address in Hoogli, PM Modi said, "out of 1.75 crore houses in Bengal, only nine lakh of them have water pipeline". In a counter to PM Modi's statement, Panja claimed, "Mamata Banerjee has a Jol Shopno (Water dream) - a scheme which provides piped water to two crore households in Bengal at the cost of Rs 58,000 crores, which is Rs 35,000 more than what he (PM Modi) was mentioning in his speech."

However, responding to the charges of Panja, BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, quoting the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti said, the West Bengal Government siphoned off Rs 1,100 crore given by the Central Government the water schemes have not been implemented and over one crore households in West Bengal but only 9 lakh homes have water pipelines.

PM Modi's Bengal outreach

Amid the heated political atmosphere in West Bengal, PM Modi on Monday addressed a massive rally in Hooghly. The rally witnessed thousands of people attending the rally to extend support to the BJP which has emerged as a strong contender against the ruling TMC.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that the development of West Bengal was not possible until the syndicate rules the state, the cut money culture persists and the administration protected goons. PM Modi launched key projects in West Bengal including the metro project from Naupara to Dakshineswar. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the previous governments of TMC and the Left parties which ruled the state for over 4 decades, by saying that the previous governments have put the state in despair. He also said that the previous governments focused on appeasement instead of development. He assured that his government when elected to power will work towards Sonar Bangla which will strengthen Bengal's history & culture with development for all and appeasement of none.

