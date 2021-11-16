TMC MLA Alleges BSF Personnel 'touch Women Inappropriately During Checks', Draws Criticism

As the West Bengal Assembly passed the resolution against the extension of the BSF jurisdiction by the central government, chaos ensued in the assembly with TMC leader Udayan Guha raising eyebrows by making a contentious remark against the armed forces in the house.

Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha on Tuesday faced criticism by the opposition BJP for making ‘inappropriate comments' on the conduct of the BSF personnel. In a shocking statement, the TMC MLA had claimed that the personnel of the armed forces harass women under the guise of security checks.

TMC leader alleges BSF personnel touch women inappropriately during checks

As reported by the news agency PTI, Guha accused the army officers of inappropriately touching women trespassing the border areas in the name of security checks. “A child living in a border area can never be patriotic if he witnesses his mother being inappropriately touched under the garb of body search by the BSF," TMC leader Guha said.

Responding to the claims made by the Trinamool MLA, the BSF repudiated the allegations made against the conduct of the security personnel as baseless and said that “BSF is a professional force and has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules & regulations. BSF Mahila Prahari is the one who does frisking of females. The allegations of inappropriately touching women by BSF personnel are utterly baseless.”

BSF is a professional force that has always performed the mandated duties by adhering to the rules & regulations. BSF Mahila Praharis are the ones who do frisking of females. The allegations of inappropriately touching women by BSF personnel are utterly baseless: BSF officer — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

BJP calls Udayan Guha's contentions remark ‘absolutely unacceptable’

The controversial remark had upset some BJP leaders in the house, as it was met with outrage by BJP MLAs, who requested the speaker that it should be expunged.

The language used against a force like the BSF, according to Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, is absolutely unacceptable. "When the Union government tries to withdraw central forces from Junglemahal, it is the state government that opposes the move. And now, the same government is opposing BSF activities. Under this new rule (jurisdiction extension), there is no question of conflict between the state police and the BSF," Adhikari stated, as reported by PTI.

West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against BSF’s jurisdiction extension

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed the resolution against the centre’s validation of allowing the Border Security Forces to conduct searches up to 50km of the international border in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab without taking any due permission of central or state government officials. West Bengal became the second state after Punjab where such a resolution has been tabled and passed.

The resolution was moved by state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee."We demand that this decision be withdrawn immediately as enhancing the area of jurisdiction of the BSF is a direct attack on the country’s federal structure," he had said.

With Inputs from PTI

Image: Twitter