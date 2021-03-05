TMC MLA Arabul Islam Destoys Own Party Office, Sets It Ablaze After Being Denied Ticket

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bhangar, Arabul Islam on Friday destroyed his own party office in South 24 Parganas after the Mamata Banerjee-led party refused to give him a ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal polls. In the video accessed by RepublicTv, the TMC's office can be seen burning in flames after the TMC MLA allegedly set it on fire.

It is important to mention that the incident comes hours after TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee announced the candidate list for her party ahead of the polls. "Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram," Mamata Banerjee said.

TMC nominates 'clean' leaders

Earlier this week, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 12-member election committee had met Mamata at her residence in Kalighat. Here sources had revealed that the TMC was intending to drop several sitting MLAs from its list and planning to nominate more women, youth, and leaders with a 'clean image.' Several of its older leaders, such as Arabul Islam have been wiped off from the list.

"How the MLAs have performed in the last five years, their image in the area and acceptability will be the main parameters. This time we won't be taking any chances. Reports by Prashant Kishor's I-PAC on every MLA and their constituencies are likely to play a key role in the candidate selection," said TMC leader, who was present at the meeting, reported PTI.

Arabul Islam's controversial run

Back in 2018, the TMC MLA had been arrested by the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of his political opponent Hafijur Rahaman who was shot in the face ahead of Panchayat elections in the state. A day after his arrest, several crude bombs were found at the TMC MLA's backyard.

The leader had been previously expelled in 2014 over the death of two party workers. He has also been named in a multi-crore land scam and was arrested in 2013 for orchestrating an attack on CPM leader Abdur Rezzak Mollah.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2.

